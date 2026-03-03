Stock Market Holiday on March 4, 2026 — Is NSE & BSE Closed or Open?

Investors and traders across India are asking whether the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 due to the Holi festival.

According to the official exchange holiday calendar for 2026, March 4 is not a stock market holiday. Both the NSE and BSE will be open for normal trading on March 4, 2026. Trading activities in equities, derivatives, currency futures, and other segments are expected to continue as usual.

Why March 3 Was a Holiday

While Holi is celebrated on March 4 in many parts of India, the stock exchanges had listed March 3, 2026 as the official Holi holiday on their annual market calendar. As a result:

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 – Markets were closed for Holi.

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 – Markets will be open for trading.

Exchange holidays are planned and published well in advance, and sometimes they don’t coincide exactly with the festival day observed locally. This is why March 3 was chosen as the market holiday despite major Holi celebration events happening on March 4.

What This Means for Traders

Equity Market: Open on March 4 with regular hours (typically 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM).

Derivatives & Currency Segments: Normal trading on March 4.

Clearing & Settlements: Proceed as per the usual schedule on March 4.

Investors should plan their orders and trading activity accordingly, keeping in mind that March 3 was the exchange holiday and March 4 is a regular trading day.