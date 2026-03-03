School Holiday on March 4, 2026 — Is School Closed for Holi?

Parents and students across India are checking whether schools will be closed on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 due to Holi celebrations. In many parts of India, March 4, 2026 is observed as a school holiday because it is the main day of Rangwali Holi — the festival of colours. After the Holika Dahan rituals on March 3, many states officially give a holiday on March 4 so students and families can celebrate Holi festivities with full participation.

School Holiday Patterns by State

Several state education departments have declared school holidays on March 4 due to Holi celebrations.

In states where Rangwali Holi is widely celebrated, schools often remain closed on this date for both government and many private schools.

In some regions, especially where Holi is celebrated more on March 3, schools may only be closed on March 3 — but March 4 remains a widely recognized Holi holiday date in many places.

What This Means for Students

Government schools in many states will be closed on March 4 for Holi.

Private and international schools might also observe March 4 as a holiday, but dates can vary by school policy.

Some schools may give extended breaks around Holi including March 3 and March 4.

It’s always best to check the official notice or circular from your child’s school for exact holiday dates.

Why Schools Are Closed

Holi — especially Rangwali Holi — is a major cultural and social festival celebrated across India with colours, music, and community gatherings. Schools close on this day so students can safely participate in celebrations and family functions.