YSRCP to Corner TDP in Council Over Heritage–Indapur Link

The YSRCP on Tuesday intensified its attack on the ruling coalition, announcing that it will force a discussion in the Legislative Council on the alleged “Heritage–Indapur link” and renewing its demand for the immediate resignation of TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu.

Addressing the media, party MLC Lella Appi Reddy accused the government of deliberately diverting attention by levelling “baseless and politically motivated” allegations regarding the ghee used in the Tirupati laddu.

He pointed out that Central laboratories had already confirmed that no animal fat was found in the tested samples. “Despite scientific reports clearing the issue, the coalition government refuses to admit its mistake. Instead, it is distorting facts and attempting to sidetrack the real questions,” he alleged.

Appi Reddy said that although a discussion on the matter was agreed upon during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, the government has so far avoided taking it up in the House. “When the Council resumes, we will insist on a full-fledged debate. The truth must come out,” he asserted.

Taking a swipe at the ruling dispensation, he remarked that in the absence of a strong Opposition in the Assembly, the government has repeatedly raised the issue there without challenge. “But in the Council, where they face scrutiny, they are ducking the debate because they are afraid of being exposed,” he charged.

The YSRCP leader also reiterated the party’s demand that TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu step down immediately. “After the facts have come to light, continuing in office is untenable. He should resign without further delay,” Appi Reddy said.

The party signalled that it would continue to pursue the issue aggressively inside and outside the House, framing it as a matter of accountability and transparency.