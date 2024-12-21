Trying to deflect attention from AAP's failure: JD(U) leader on Kejriwal's letter to CM Nitish

Patna, Dec 21 (IANS) JD(U) Working President Sanjay Jha on Saturday launched a scathing attack on AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying that by writing a letter to the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the Ambedkar row, the latter was trying to divert attention from the "failures" of his party-led government in the national capital.

Jha claimed that Kejriwal's letter was in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah "exposing" the Congress, AAP's ally in the opposition INDIA bloc.

"The misbehaviour that Congress and its leaders did with Baba Saheb is unpardonable. What Nitish Kumar has done for Dalits and backward communities in Bihar, following Baba Saheb's footsteps, is something you and your alliance cannot even imagine," Jha said mocking Kejriwal and the INDIA bloc.

He urged Kejriwal to put aside his prejudices and adopt a more positive attitude toward the country's progress, emphasising that India's Constitution is strong.

Stepping up the attack against the AAP convener, Jha said: "People from Bihar and Purvanchal, who were living in Delhi, were dropped at the border by the then Kejriwal government during the difficult times of COVID-19."

"People from Bihar had to walk back home and Nitish Kumar kept everyone in camps and even deposited Rs 1,000 into their accounts," Jha said.

Questioning Kejriwal, Jha said, "Has he sent any Dalit or people from backward communities to the Rajya Sabha?"

"However, when Nitish Kumar had the opportunity, he made Mahadalit Jitan Ram Manjhi the Chief Minister of Bihar," the JD(U) leader pointed out.

He also slammed Congress for not conferring the Bharat Ratna on Baba Saheb.

In his letter to CM Nitish, Kejriwal expressed concern over Union Minister Shah's remark on Ambedkar.

