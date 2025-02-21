Women to Rule at Work Places, 70 Percent Women in Jobs by 2047!

Union Labor Secretary Sumita Dawra recently stated that India's increasing participation of women in high-growth sectors like IT, R&D, and Engineering was noted as a key driver of economic growth. Addressing the first G20 Employment Working Group 2025 Meeting under South African Presidency, Sumita stressed that India remains committed to 70% female work-force participation by the year 2047.

Dawra led the Indian delegation meeting which included Thelma John David, Consul General of India in Durban, South Africa, and Piyush Kumar Pathak, Deputy Director from Ministry of Labour & Employment. During the meeting, Sumita emphasised the success of e-Shram portal, which has registered over 300 million unorganized workers, and the modernization of EPFO scheme.

The Union Labor Secretary also highlighted India's employability of graduates - which has risen in the last decade from 34 percent to 55 percent. Sumita stressed on India's committement to foster inclusive growth, achieved by empowering its youth. As the world's fastest-growing major economy, India continues to strengthen its economic landscape through strategic investments.

India's decline in unemployment trend was also pointed out as a crucial factor in economic growth. The unemployment rate declined from 6 percent in 2017-18 to 3.2 percent in 2023-24.