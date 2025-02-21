PM Modi to BJP MPs, MLAs from Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal on Feb 23

Bhopal, Feb 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet all MPs and MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Madhya Pradesh as well as state organisational leaders during his visit to Bhopal on February 23.

Madhya Pradesh unit BJP chief and Khajuraho Lok Sabha MP, V.D. Sharma on Friday said that PM Modi is expected to arrive here on the evening of February 23.

The Prime Minister will then meet the BJP leaders at Kushabhau Thakre auditorium.

"We are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving his valuable time from his busy schedule for Madhya Pradesh. All MPs and BJP MLAs and sangathan (organisational) leaders will get an opportunity to meet PM Modi," Sharma told media persons after inspecting preparations at the venue on Friday.

PM Modi will arrive in Bhopal from Chhatarpur where he will lay the foundation stone of a cancer hospital at Bageshwar Dham.

He will then again leave for Bhopal and stay overnight at Raj Bhavan and the next morning, he will inaugurate the Global Investors Summit.

PM Modi has made numerous visits to Madhya Pradesh after assuming office for the first time in 2014.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the GIS on the morning of February 24 and then will leave for Delhi.

Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the closing ceremony of the mega business event on February 25.

Preparations for the GIS-2025 are in the final stage and the list of guests who will be participating is being finalised, the state government said.

Entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries have been invited to participate.

The summit will witness participation by 13 ambassadors, six high commissioners, and several consul generals representing key strategic nations.

"The diplomatic delegation at GIS-2025 will be led by consul generals from Germany, Japan, Switzerland, and Malaysia, along with senior representatives from the United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, and Canada," a statement read.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has instructed officials to treat all the investors attending GIS as special guests and to welcome them according to traditional Indian hospitality.

He said that to make these two days memorable, the culture of Madhya Pradesh, along with local art, cuisine, and hospitality, should be specially showcased to the investors.

Officials said that more than 60 countries would participate in the GIS, including 10 Ambassadors, eight High Commissioners, and seven Consulate Generals.

A total of 133 international participants, including top industrialists and CEOs, will be present. More than 31,659 registrations have been received for GIS, with over 18,736 participants confirming their attendance, the Chief Minister's Office said.

