Elon Musk's Tesla Faces Americans Wrath: Is DOGE the Reason?

Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and charging stations have been vandalized, suffered arson attacks, and faced protests since the company's CEO, Elon Musk, started his work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), leading to mass layoffs of federal workers.

Recently, a Tesla showroom in Oregon was demolished by miscreants with guns who started shooting. During this attack, the showroom mirrors were completely destroyed, and even the vehicles faced significant damages. Fortunately, no human lives were lost, and neither were there any injuries to any of the staff present in the showroom.

It was reported that a Tesla guard was on the scene and was not hurt. This was the second time this past week the same dealership was vandalized after seven bullets damaged three cars and shattered windows on March 6, according to the Tigard police department.

Police said that they were unaware of the motive behind these incidents but they were aware that other Tesla dealerships have been targeted across Oregon and the nation for political reasons.

Reportedly, Teslas were damaged in Seattle, Massachusetts, and other places. It became evident that these attacks were politically motivated, and the perpetrators are yet to be caught.

So far, police have made no arrests in these multiple incidents across the country. Protests at Tesla's multiple outings have also been happening. The attacks, the protests, the company's plummeting stocks—everything can be connected to Elon Musk's time at DOGE.

Musk himself responded and reposted some of the attacks that have been happening on Tesla showrooms and called those incidents "crazy." It remains to be seen if there will be any arrests made on the vandalism. For now, it looks like the attacks are not going to stop anytime soon.