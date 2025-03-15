Telangana Half-Day Schools Begin Today, March 15, for Government and Private Schools Statewide

As Summer 2025 arrived early and temperatures set to soar, the Telangana School Education Department has announced that half-day schools will begin today, March 15. This is for both the government and private schools in the Telangana state. The directive was officially issued by the Director of School Education, Narasimha Reddy, on March 14. The single-session school timings have been slightly revised. Based on this, the half-day school timings are 8 AM to 12.30 PM.

Revised School Timings:

📌 8:00 AM – 12:30 PM

This schedule will remain in effect until April 23.

Class 10

To support Class 10 students in their exam preparation, special afternoon classes will be held from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

The change in school timings has been made in view of public examinations. The School Education Department has instructed students, parents, and school management to strictly follow the revised schedule.