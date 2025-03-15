Inside Holi 2025 Pics on Sets of Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli's SSMB29: Priyanka Chopra Reveals

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra celebrated Holi in a unique way this year as she continued shooting for her upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB 29. The actress, who arrived in Odisha a few days ago, took to Instagram to share glimpses of her festive yet busy day on the sets of SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated film, co-starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

On Friday, Priyanka posted several pictures from the Holi celebrations on set, expressing her joy despite having a ‘working Holi.’ She extended heartfelt wishes to her fans, writing, "It's a working Holi for us. Here's wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Holi full of laughter and togetherness with your loved ones."

In one of the photos, Priyanka’s cheek was smeared with vibrant gulaal, capturing the festive spirit. Another picture showed her posing with her hairstylist, makeup artist, and other team members, all enjoying the occasion. The actress looked radiant in a sleeveless grey bodycon dress paired with white sneakers. She kept her wavy hair open and accessorized with silver hoop earrings, exuding effortless charm. A separate image also showcased a plate filled with brightly colored gulaal, adding to the celebratory vibe.

The scenic backdrop of Priyanka’s pictures suggests that the shooting is taking place at a breathtaking location in Odisha. To complement the festive mood, she shared the post with the iconic Holi song ‘Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi’ from her 2005 film Waqt, starring Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan.

According to reports, the second schedule of SSMB 29 is currently underway in Odisha. The film officially commenced in January with a closed-door puja ceremony, and its initial schedule was completed in Hyderabad before the team moved to its current location. This project marks Priyanka Chopra’s much-awaited return to Indian cinema after her 2019 film The Sky Is Pink.

Stay tuned for more updates on SSMB 29 and Priyanka Chopra’s latest ventures!