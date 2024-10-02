Nagarjuna’s Response to Konda Surekha’s Shocking Allegations

Telugu cinema legend Nagarjuna has finally spoken out against the shocking allegations made by Telangana Congress leader and Minister Konda Surekha. In a scathing tweet, Nagarjuna condemned Surekha's comments, calling them "irrelevant and false."

Nagarjuna tweeted:

"I strongly condemn the comments of the Honorable Minister Mrs. Konda Surekha. Don't use the lives of movie stars who stay away from politics to criticize your opponents. Please respect other people's privacy. As a woman in a responsible position, your comments and accusations against our family are completely irrelevant and false. I request you to withdraw your comments immediately."

Nagarjuna's Stand

Nagarjuna's response comes after Konda Surekha made unsubstantiated claims linking KTR to Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's divorce. The veteran actor emphasized the importance of respecting celebrities' privacy and refraining from using their personal lives for political gain.

Support from Fans and Colleagues

Nagarjuna's tweet has garnered widespread support from fans, colleagues, and industry insiders. Many have praised his dignified response and condemned Konda Surekha's allegations.

Controversy Surrounding Konda Surekha's Remarks

Konda Surekha's comments sparked outrage, with many questioning her motives. Prakash Raj had earlier slammed her remarks as "shameless politics."

