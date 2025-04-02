Waqf Amendment Bill 2025: Why Is It Controversial? Everything You Should Know

The controversial Waqf Amendment Bill was reintroduced in the Lok Sabha today by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The Waqf Act, 1995, which regulates the administration of Waqf properties in India, is amended by this bill. This bill suggests amendments that would provide the Union Government more authority to deal with problems and difficulties in overseeing and controlling Waqf properties.

The government claims that the bill aims to enhance Waqf property administration and management. The administration first presented the law in August of last year, after which it was sent to a Joint Action Committee (JAC) for additional review. However, the 14 modifications made by the NDA were approved by the JAC.

The INDIA group is adamantly opposed to this, and later today the Lok Sabha will hear a contentious discussion on the subject. Let's attempt to comprehend the reasons behind the bill's intense controversy.

What is the controversy around the Waqf Amendment Bill?

Waqf, as defined by Muslim law, is the voluntary and ongoing donation of a portion of one's wealth, either in cash or in kind, to charitable causes. With the advent of Islam, the idea of waqf—the permanent donation of movable or immovable property for Islamically recognised religious or charitable purposes—was born.

"Waqf" indicates that the 'Waqf' maker no longer owns the piece of the property; instead, God transfers and holds it. 'Waqif' is the individual who makes 'Waqf' for the beneficiary.

The 'Waqif' designates a 'Mutawalli' to oversee or manage a Waqf, and God grants Waqf properties. Ownership of a piece of property is irrevocably transferred to God when it is designated as Waqf.

Mosques, Eidgahs, Dargahs, Khanqahs, Imambaras, and Qabristans (graveyards) are a few examples of Waqf properties in India. There is a Waqf board in every state in the nation.

Why is the bill being opposed by the INDIA bloc?

The government claims that there are some gaps in the 1995 law pertaining to the regulation of Waqf lands, title issues, and unlawful property possession. The government has also identified a number of other problems, including the absence of diversity in Waqf board constitutions, Mutawallis' abuse of authority, and ineffective collaboration with local revenue authorities.

The new law, according to the government, will reduce litigation and guarantee openness and effectiveness in the management of Waqf properties.

The bill's opponents contest the justification for enacting a new legislation that alters Waqf management. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, a strong opponent of the measure, claims that it undermines Muslim rights and Waqf governance. The government's plan to regulate the management of Waqf properties and the authority it gains through the new bill to decide whether a property is a Waqf are the main concerns of the critics.

