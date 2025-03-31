Who is Nidhi Tewari, PM Modi's Newly Appointed Private Secretary?

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's private secretary, a young IFS worker has been hired. She is an Indian Foreign Services Officer from the class of 2014.

As per a memo sent on March 29 by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the Cabinet's Appointments Committee approved her appointment right away.

Who is Nidhi Tewari?

Nidhi got the 96th rank on the Civil Services Examination, 2013. Nidhi is from Mehmurganj in Varanasi, which has been PM Modi's constituency since 2014. Before she became Modi's private secretary, Nidhi Tewari worked as a deputy secretary in the Prime Minister's Office from the beginning of 2023. Nidhi had been an undersecretary in the PMO in 2022 before that.

Reports say that Nidhi worked at the Ministry of External Affairs in the division for Disarmament and International Security Affairs. Nidhi Tewari has been a Deputy Secretary in the "Foreign and Security" vertical at the PMO, which answers to Ajit Doval, who is the National Security Advisor. During her time in office, Nidhi Tewari was also in charge of the state of Rajasthan and things like nuclear energy, security, and dealing with other countries.

The Prime Minister had two private secretaries before Nidhi Tewari was hired. Their names were Vivek Kumar and Hardik Satishchandra Shah.



