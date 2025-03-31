Kapil Sharma’s ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ first look hints at chaotic bride-groom story

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) On the occasion of Eid on Monday, the makers of “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2” unveiled the first look of the upcoming film hints at a quirky yet chaotic love story.

Kapil took to his Instagram, where he shared the first look. Featuring Kapil with a mysterious girl, the two are dressed in traditional Indian wedding attire.

Kapil, who is in the center is wearing a beige sherwani with a sehra. He has a surprised and slightly confused expression as he lifts a part of the sehra, possibly to see clearly. Without revealing the girl’s face, the bride is in a blue bridal outfit with intricate embroidery.Her face is hidden by the veil.

The movie title "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2" is displayed in bold and also has Eid Mubarak written on it.

“Eid Mubarak #KKPK2,” Kapil wrote as the caption.

Starring Kapil Sharma and Manjot Singh, the film promises to bring back the signature comedy and chaos that made the first installment a hit. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production

The first installment “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon?” released in 2015. The comedy film, directed by Abbas Mustan, marked the Bollywood debut of the comedian. Other cast members include Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, Elli Avram, Varun Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Sharat Saxena, and Manoj Joshi.

The film’s plot revolves around a man, who marries three different women who live in the same building and are unaware that they have the same husband. To make matters worse, all his wives get invited to his fourth wedding.

Kapil won the stand-up comedy reality show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge season 3 in 2007. He has hosted and produced television comedy shows such as Comedy Nights with Kapil and Family Time with Kapil.

He went on to appear in Firangi and Zwigato after his debut in 2015.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.