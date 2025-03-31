Alvida Ramadan: 10 Best Recipes To Try for Eid 2025

March 31, 2025

Yesterday, we had celebrated Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, which commenced Viswa Vasu Nama Samvatsaram. As we start this new year, it's imperative that we understand the major festivals that shall be celebrated throughout the year. Viswa Vasu Nama Samvatsaram is the 35th in the 60-year cycle of the Telugu calendar. This year promises to be one with prosperity, joy, and success for all.