Alvida Ramadan: 10 Best Recipes To Try for Eid 2025
Eid is a time for joy, togetherness, and indulging in delicious food. Celebrate Eid 2025 with a spread of traditional dishes like mutton biryani and haleem that bring warmth and flavor to your table. Here’s how to make some of the most beloved Eid delicacies:
1. Mutton Biryani
Ingredients:
500g mutton (bone-in pieces)
2 cups basmati rice
2 onions, thinly sliced
1 tomato, chopped
1/4 cup yogurt
2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste
2 teaspoons biryani masala
1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
1/2 teaspoon red chili powder
Whole spices (bay leaf, cinnamon stick, cloves, cardamom)
Salt to taste
Fresh coriander and mint leaves, chopped
Ghee and oil for frying
Instructions:
- Marinate the mutton with yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and biryani masala for at least 1-2 hours.
- In a large pot, heat oil and ghee, and fry sliced onions until golden brown.
- Add whole spices and sauté for a minute. Then add tomatoes and cook until soft.
- Add marinated mutton, cook for 10-15 minutes, and then add enough water to cook the mutton tender (around 1-1.5 hours on low heat).
- In a separate pot, cook basmati rice with whole spices and salt until 70% cooked.
- Layer cooked rice over the mutton, add mint and coriander leaves, and cook on low heat (Dum) for 20 minutes.
- Serve hot with raita and salad.
2. Chicken Biryani
Ingredients:
500g chicken (cut into pieces)
2 cups basmati rice
1 large onion, thinly sliced
1 tomato, chopped
1/4 cup yogurt
1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste
1 teaspoon biryani masala
1/2 teaspoon red chili powder
1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
Whole spices (bay leaf, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom)
Fresh coriander and mint leaves
Salt to taste
Ghee and oil for frying
Instructions:
- Marinate the chicken with yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, biryani masala, red chili powder, and turmeric powder for at least 1 hour.
- Fry onions in ghee and oil until golden, and set aside.
- Cook rice with whole spices until 70% done.
- In a large pot, heat ghee, add marinated chicken and cook until it turns golden.
- Add tomatoes and cook until soft. Layer the chicken with partially cooked rice, then add mint and coriander leaves.
- Cook on low heat (Dum) for 20 minutes and serve with raita and salad.
3. Haleem
Ingredients:
500g mutton or chicken (boneless, shredded)
1 cup cracked wheat
1/2 cup lentils (masoor dal and chana dal)
1 large onion, finely sliced
1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
2 green chilies, slit
1 teaspoon garam masala
1 teaspoon cumin powder
1 teaspoon coriander powder
Fresh coriander and fried onions for garnish
Salt to taste
Ghee for frying
Instructions:
- Boil mutton (or chicken) with ginger-garlic paste, green chilies, and salt until tender.
- In another pot, cook lentils and cracked wheat until soft and mushy.
- In a pan, heat ghee, fry onions until golden, and add ginger-garlic paste and spices.
- Add the cooked meat, cracked wheat, and lentils to the pan. Stir well to combine.
- Cook on low heat, adding water as needed to achieve a smooth consistency.
- Garnish with fried onions and fresh coriander. Serve with naan or paratha.
4. Chicken Kofta Curry
Ingredients for Koftas:
500g minced chicken
1 onion, finely chopped
1/2 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste
1/2 teaspoon garam masala
1/2 teaspoon red chili powder
Salt to taste
1 tablespoon coriander leaves, chopped
1 tablespoon breadcrumbs (optional)
Ingredients for Curry:
2 tomatoes, pureed
1 onion, finely chopped
1/2 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
1 teaspoon garam masala
1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
1/2 teaspoon red chili powder
Fresh coriander leaves for garnish
Instructions:
- For the koftas, mix all the ingredients together, shape into small balls, and fry until golden.
- For the curry, heat oil, sauté onions until golden, then add ginger-garlic paste, followed by spices and pureed tomatoes.
- Cook the curry mixture for 10-15 minutes until the oil separates.
- Add water to adjust the consistency, bring to a simmer, and then add the fried koftas.
- Garnish with coriander leaves and serve with rice or naan.
5. Shammi Kebab
Ingredients:
500g minced meat (beef or mutton)
1 onion, finely chopped
1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
2 green chilies, chopped
1/2 teaspoon garam masala
1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
1/2 teaspoon red chili powder
Salt to taste
Fresh coriander, chopped
Oil for frying
Instructions:
- Cook minced meat with ginger-garlic paste, green chilies, spices, and a little water until tender.
- Once cooked, grind the mixture into a smooth paste.
- Shape the paste into small patties and fry in hot oil until golden brown on both sides.
- Serve with green chutney and salad.
6. Nihari
Ingredients:
500g beef or mutton (bone-in pieces)
1 onion, sliced
2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste
1 teaspoon garam masala
1 teaspoon cumin powder
1 teaspoon coriander powder
2-3 whole cloves
1 bay leaf
Salt to taste
Fresh coriander leaves for garnish
Instructions:
- Heat oil in a pot, sauté onions until golden, then add ginger-garlic paste and spices.
- Add the meat and cook until browned, then add water and let it simmer for 2-3 hours until tender.
- Once the meat is cooked, adjust seasoning and serve hot with naan or paratha.
7. Keema Samosa
Ingredients for Filling:
250g minced meat (chicken or mutton)
1 onion, finely chopped
1/2 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste
1/2 teaspoon garam masala
1/2 teaspoon red chili powder
Fresh coriander leaves, chopped
Salt to taste
Ingredients for Dough:
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 cup oil
Salt to taste
Water for kneading
Instructions:
- Cook minced meat with onions, ginger-garlic paste, spices, and salt until dry.
- Prepare the dough by mixing flour, salt, and oil, then knead into a soft dough using water.
- Roll dough into small circles, place the filling in the center, and fold into samosas.
- Deep fry until golden and crisp. Serve with chutney.
8. Sheer Kurma
Ingredients:
1/2 cup vermicelli
4 cups full-fat milk
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup chopped dates
1/4 cup chopped almonds, pistachios, and cashews
1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder
1 tablespoon ghee
Instructions:
- Fry the vermicelli in ghee until golden brown.
- In a pan, heat milk, add sugar, and bring to a boil.
- Add the fried vermicelli, dates, and nuts, and cook on low heat until the vermicelli softens.
- Add cardamom powder, mix, and serve warm or chilled.
9. Shahi Tukda
Ingredients:
4 slices of white bread
1 cup sugar
1 cup water
1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
1/2 cup milk
1/4 cup ghee
Chopped nuts for garnish
Instructions:
- Toast the bread slices in ghee until golden and crispy.
- Prepare sugar syrup by boiling sugar and water together, then add cardamom powder.
- Pour the syrup over the fried bread slices, allowing them to soak.
- Warm milk with ghee and pour over the soaked bread.
- Garnish with chopped nuts and serve warm.
10. Double Ka Meetha Recipe
Ingredients:
6 slices of bread
1 cup sugar
2 cups milk
1/4 cup ghee
1/4 cup chopped dry fruits (cashews, almonds, pistachios)
1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
Instructions:
- Fry the bread slices in ghee until golden brown. Set aside.
- In a pan, prepare sugar syrup by boiling sugar and water together for 5-7 minutes.
- In a separate pan, boil the milk until it thickens slightly, then add cardamom powder.
- In a serving dish, layer the fried bread slices and pour the sugar syrup and warm milk over them.
- Garnish with chopped dry fruits and let it soak for 20-30 minutes before serving.
Enjoy these traditional Eid dishes with your loved ones for a memorable celebration!