Alvida Ramadan: 10 Best Recipes To Try for Eid 2025

Mar 31, 2025, 11:38 IST
- Sakshi Post

Eid is a time for joy, togetherness, and indulging in delicious food. Celebrate Eid 2025 with a spread of traditional dishes like mutton biryani and haleem that bring warmth and flavor to your table. Here’s how to make some of the most beloved Eid delicacies:

1. Mutton Biryani

Ingredients:

500g mutton (bone-in pieces)

2 cups basmati rice

2 onions, thinly sliced

1 tomato, chopped

1/4 cup yogurt

2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

2 teaspoons biryani masala

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

Whole spices (bay leaf, cinnamon stick, cloves, cardamom)

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander and mint leaves, chopped

Ghee and oil for frying

Instructions:

  • Marinate the mutton with yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and biryani masala for at least 1-2 hours.
  • In a large pot, heat oil and ghee, and fry sliced onions until golden brown.
  • Add whole spices and sauté for a minute. Then add tomatoes and cook until soft.
  • Add marinated mutton, cook for 10-15 minutes, and then add enough water to cook the mutton tender (around 1-1.5 hours on low heat).
  • In a separate pot, cook basmati rice with whole spices and salt until 70% cooked.
  • Layer cooked rice over the mutton, add mint and coriander leaves, and cook on low heat (Dum) for 20 minutes.
  • Serve hot with raita and salad.

2. Chicken Biryani

Ingredients:

500g chicken (cut into pieces)

2 cups basmati rice

1 large onion, thinly sliced

1 tomato, chopped

1/4 cup yogurt

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon biryani masala

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

Whole spices (bay leaf, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom)

Fresh coriander and mint leaves

Salt to taste

Ghee and oil for frying

Instructions:

  • Marinate the chicken with yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, biryani masala, red chili powder, and turmeric powder for at least 1 hour.
  • Fry onions in ghee and oil until golden, and set aside.
  • Cook rice with whole spices until 70% done.
  • In a large pot, heat ghee, add marinated chicken and cook until it turns golden.
  • Add tomatoes and cook until soft. Layer the chicken with partially cooked rice, then add mint and coriander leaves.
  • Cook on low heat (Dum) for 20 minutes and serve with raita and salad.

3. Haleem

Ingredients:

500g mutton or chicken (boneless, shredded)

1 cup cracked wheat

1/2 cup lentils (masoor dal and chana dal)

1 large onion, finely sliced

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

2 green chilies, slit

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

Fresh coriander and fried onions for garnish

Salt to taste

Ghee for frying

Instructions:

  • Boil mutton (or chicken) with ginger-garlic paste, green chilies, and salt until tender.
  • In another pot, cook lentils and cracked wheat until soft and mushy.
  • In a pan, heat ghee, fry onions until golden, and add ginger-garlic paste and spices.
  • Add the cooked meat, cracked wheat, and lentils to the pan. Stir well to combine.
  • Cook on low heat, adding water as needed to achieve a smooth consistency.
  • Garnish with fried onions and fresh coriander. Serve with naan or paratha.

4. Chicken Kofta Curry

Ingredients for Koftas:

500g minced chicken

1 onion, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon coriander leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon breadcrumbs (optional)

Ingredients for Curry:

2 tomatoes, pureed

1 onion, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions:

  • For the koftas, mix all the ingredients together, shape into small balls, and fry until golden.
  • For the curry, heat oil, sauté onions until golden, then add ginger-garlic paste, followed by spices and pureed tomatoes.
  • Cook the curry mixture for 10-15 minutes until the oil separates.
  • Add water to adjust the consistency, bring to a simmer, and then add the fried koftas.
  • Garnish with coriander leaves and serve with rice or naan.

5. Shammi Kebab

Ingredients:

500g minced meat (beef or mutton)

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

2 green chilies, chopped

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander, chopped

Oil for frying

Instructions:

  • Cook minced meat with ginger-garlic paste, green chilies, spices, and a little water until tender.
  • Once cooked, grind the mixture into a smooth paste.
  • Shape the paste into small patties and fry in hot oil until golden brown on both sides.
  • Serve with green chutney and salad.

6. Nihari

Ingredients:

500g beef or mutton (bone-in pieces)

1 onion, sliced

2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

2-3 whole cloves

1 bay leaf

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions:

  • Heat oil in a pot, sauté onions until golden, then add ginger-garlic paste and spices.
  • Add the meat and cook until browned, then add water and let it simmer for 2-3 hours until tender.
  • Once the meat is cooked, adjust seasoning and serve hot with naan or paratha.

7. Keema Samosa

Ingredients for Filling:

250g minced meat (chicken or mutton)

1 onion, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

Fresh coriander leaves, chopped

Salt to taste

Ingredients for Dough:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup oil

Salt to taste

Water for kneading

Instructions:

  • Cook minced meat with onions, ginger-garlic paste, spices, and salt until dry.
  • Prepare the dough by mixing flour, salt, and oil, then knead into a soft dough using water.
  • Roll dough into small circles, place the filling in the center, and fold into samosas.
  • Deep fry until golden and crisp. Serve with chutney.

8. Sheer Kurma

Ingredients:

1/2 cup vermicelli

4 cups full-fat milk

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup chopped dates

1/4 cup chopped almonds, pistachios, and cashews

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

1 tablespoon ghee

Instructions:

  • Fry the vermicelli in ghee until golden brown.
  • In a pan, heat milk, add sugar, and bring to a boil.
  • Add the fried vermicelli, dates, and nuts, and cook on low heat until the vermicelli softens.
  • Add cardamom powder, mix, and serve warm or chilled.

9. Shahi Tukda

Ingredients:

4 slices of white bread

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup ghee

Chopped nuts for garnish

Instructions:

  • Toast the bread slices in ghee until golden and crispy.
  • Prepare sugar syrup by boiling sugar and water together, then add cardamom powder.
  • Pour the syrup over the fried bread slices, allowing them to soak.
  • Warm milk with ghee and pour over the soaked bread.
  • Garnish with chopped nuts and serve warm.

10. Double Ka Meetha Recipe

Ingredients:

6 slices of bread

1 cup sugar

2 cups milk

1/4 cup ghee

1/4 cup chopped dry fruits (cashews, almonds, pistachios)

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

Instructions:

  • Fry the bread slices in ghee until golden brown. Set aside.
  • In a pan, prepare sugar syrup by boiling sugar and water together for 5-7 minutes.
  • In a separate pan, boil the milk until it thickens slightly, then add cardamom powder.
  • In a serving dish, layer the fried bread slices and pour the sugar syrup and warm milk over them.
  • Garnish with chopped dry fruits and let it soak for 20-30 minutes before serving.

Enjoy these traditional Eid dishes with your loved ones for a memorable celebration!


