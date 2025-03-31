April 2025 School Holidays: Complete list here!

April 2025 is soon here and with it many wonderful holidays that students throughout India have been looking forward to. The month is filled with important festivals and celebrations that offer the perfect time for students and families to bond together, share their traditions, and make lasting memories.

In this article, we will have a closer examination of the school holidays in April 2025, and what you can look forward to on each of these special days.

List of School Holidays in April 2025

Below is a list of the school holidays in April 2025:

April 6 - Ram Navami

April 10 - Mahavir Jayanti

April 18 - Good Friday

A Time for Celebration and Family Bonding

These holidays provide a great opportunity for families and students alike to take a break from their routines and spend time together celebrating their traditions and customs. Whether it is taking part in age-old rituals, preparing special meals, or just spending quality time with the people they love, these holidays are an excellent way to build stronger family bonds and create lasting memories.

A Chance to Recharge and Refresh

Let's be honest - the academic year can be stressful, and students tend to need a break to recharge and refresh. These holidays are the ideal time for students to step back, unwind, and rejuvenate before getting back into their studies.

Check the Holiday List with Your State Government

Though we have given the list of holidays in April 2025, it is always best to check the holiday list with the official circular of your respective state government to confirm. Holiday dates would be different based on the state or region that you are currently in, hence it is always best to recheck the list of holidays before planning anything.

In summary, April 2025 is going to be a thrilling month for students all over India. With a string of major holidays in store, students and families will have the ideal chance to get together, celebrate their heritage, and make memories that will last a lifetime. So set your calendars, plan, and get ready to make the most of these special occasions!

Also read: Hyderabad Girl Kommireddi Lakshmi Deepika tops TSPSC Group 1 Mains Exams; Full details here!