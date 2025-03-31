IPL 2025: Some of CSK's mistakes were quite painful to watch, says Rayudu

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) After Chennai Super Kings slumped to a six-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu said some of the mistakes made by the five-time champions in ground fielding made for a painful watch.

At the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Sunday evening, CSK suffered their second successive defeat as Nitish Rana's 36-ball 81 and Wanindu Hasaranga's 4-35 gave RR their first win of the ongoing competition. While CSK took some stunning catches, they also dropped some sitters, while RR took their chances well.

"When you're playing a close game, these one-percenters really matter. We saw quite a few incredible catches in this match—it’s rare to see that! On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings didn’t field well at all, except for maybe one or two stops in the infield.

“Rajasthan Royals were really up for it, and this shows that fielding is not just about having a young side—it’s about anticipation and awareness. Riyan Parag’s catch, when Shivam Dube was going strong, was a real game-changer. Chennai Super Kings have never been known for their fielding—maybe in their earlier years.

“But what they've done in their first two matches this season has been quite poor. Dropping easy chances and struggling in the outfield—these are areas they need to address quickly. Some of their mistakes were quite painful to watch," said Rayudu on JioHotstar.

Rayudu further shared his perspective on five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) still being winless in the competition and what could be the way forward for them, as they face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in their first home game at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday evening.

"I think Mumbai Indians have a solid squad this year—it’s only a matter of time before they turn things around. They have the right players; it’s just about fine-tuning the combinations and placing the pieces correctly. Maybe sending Naman Dhir at No. 3 and pushing Hardik Pandya up the order could strengthen the batting line-up.

“As for Hardik, he has already proven himself as a leader with Gujarat Titans, and I don’t think any other Indian cricketer has faced a tougher phase than he has. Despite that, he has shown incredible mental strength, winning crucial ICC tournaments for India. Now, leading Mumbai Indians is another testament to his resilience. I’m sure he and the team will bounce back strongly," he concluded.

