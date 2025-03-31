Shilpa Shetty, sister Shamita are ‘unstoppable together’ as they do core workout

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita redefined fitness goals as they took their core workout game a notch higher.

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared a reel featuring the two actresses. In the clip, Shilpa and Shamita are seen doing a floor workout for abs. The workout included leg raises, crunches, Med ball over-head crunches.

She wrote as the caption: “Abs-olutely unstoppable together… Benefits: Strengthening your core boosts posture, balance, stability, and reduces injury risk. It enhances athletic performance and everyday movements, making you fitter and more functional.”

“Partner workouts add fun, motivation, and competition to keep things engaging. Challenge thrown to you.. are you ready to feel the burn with your workout partner?”

Shilpa is an avid social media user and keeps entertaining her followers with fun videos. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a hilarious reel with her manager.

For the caption, Shilpa wrote, “When your manager tries to cut short your vacation for work! @anishisharma and @youareami love you guys.” In the reel, the ‘Dhadkan’ actress could be seen lip syncing to the trending dialogue, “Do, one thing, go straight from here, right straight and go to hell.. ji. Don’t look back.”

In the funny clip, Shilpa’s manager could be seen reading papers to her as they come together for a hilarious reel.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently appeared in Amazon Prime Video’s series Indian Police Force, where she played IPS officer Tara Shetty, the chief of Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

Up next, she is reportedly gearing up for the action-packed film “Lahore 1947,” where she will share the screen with Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta. The film, helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is backed by Aamir Khan as a producer.

This project marks another collaboration between Shilpa and Sunny Deol, as the duo had earlier worked together in films like “Indian,” “Himmat,” “Karz: The Burden of Truth,” and “Apne.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.