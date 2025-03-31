Google Introduces Time Travel Feature: Maps Show How Cities Looked in the Past

Google has launched a fascinating new feature in Google Maps that allows users to travel back in time and see how places have evolved over the years. This tool offers historical images of streets, buildings, and cities, providing a unique perspective on urban transformation.

How It Works

To use this feature, open Google Maps or Google Earth and search for a location. Navigate to the layers option and select “time lapse” to view past images of the selected place. Users can compare historical visuals with the present-day appearance, making it an engaging way to witness the changes over time.

What You Can Explore

Google’s Time Travel feature currently covers major cities like Berlin, London, and Paris, with archived images dating as far back as 1930. This allows users to experience the architectural and infrastructural evolution of these cities, offering valuable insights into urban development.

Enhanced Street View Experience

In addition to the Time Travel feature, Google has upgraded Street View by integrating new high-resolution images captured by cars and trackers. With a database of over 280 billion images, users can now explore locations with greater detail, enhancing their virtual travel experience.

This latest innovation from Google Maps makes it easier than ever to appreciate how cities have changed over time, offering an interactive and immersive way to explore the world’s history.