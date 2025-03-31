Hyderabad Girl Kommireddi Lakshmi Deepika tops TSPSC Group 1 Mains Exams; Full details here!

In a moment of pride for the city, Hyderabad's Lakshmi Deepika Kommireddi, a brilliant young woman, has topped the general category of the Telangana Public Service Commission's (TGPSC) Group-I Mains exams. Scoring 550 out of 900 marks, Lakshmi has etched her name in the competitive exams.

An exceptional student all through her life, Lakshmi graduated with her MBBS from Hyderabad's prestigious Osmania Medical College. Her success reflects her diligence, zeal for learning, and hard work.

The TGPSC released the general ranking list (GRL) of Group-I Mains exams on Sunday, and Lakshmi's success reflects her outstanding talent. Furthermore, she is not the only one who has made it to the top—out of the top 10 ranks, six were grabbed by women, reflecting the increasing talent and resolve of women candidates in the state.

The exams, which were held from October 21 to 27, 2024, witnessed a huge number of candidates competing for the top positions. However, with her outstanding score, Lakshmi has emerged as one of the best and brightest in the state.

The TGPSC has also released the total marks and memorandum of marks for candidates who appeared for the exams. The GRL is available on the Commission's website, and candidates can view their marks and memorandum of marks by logging into their accounts.

As Lakshmi and the other top-ranking candidates proceed to the next phase of the selection process, they will have their certificates verified. The TGPSC has directed the candidates to be in possession of the original certificates and documents, as was stated in the notification.

Lakshmi's success is an inspiration to many, and her success is a reflection of the increasing talent and ambition among women in Hyderabad and elsewhere.

