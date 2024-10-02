Shameless Politics: Prakash Raj Slams Konda Surekha's Remarks on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's Divorce

Veteran actor Prakash Raj has strongly condemned Telangana Congress leader Konda Surekha's controversial remarks on Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's divorce. In a viral video, Konda Surekha made shocking allegations, linking KTR to the couple's separation.

Unfounded Accusations

Konda Surekha claimed that KTR manipulated Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's emotions, leading to their divorce. She further alleged that KTR had influenced several actors to marry and leave the film industry. Additionally, she accused KTR of drug use and hosting rave parties.

Prakash Raj's Scathing Response

Prakash Raj shared the video clip and slammed Konda Surekha's statements, calling them "shameless politics." He questioned the motives behind belittling women actors, sparking a conversation about dignity and respect in the entertainment industry.

A Divorce Announced Three Years Ago

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced their divorce in 2021, ending their four-year marriage. In a joint statement, the couple expressed gratitude for their enduring friendship, stating, "We have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths."

Konda Surekha's Position

Warangal East MLA Konda Surekha serves as the Cabinet Minister for Forest and Environment, and Endowments in Revanth Reddy's government.

No Response from BRS Leader

The BRS leader, KTR, is yet to respond to Konda Surekha's allegations.

Controversy Sparks Debate

This incident highlights the need for responsible political discourse, respecting individuals' privacy and dignity, especially in sensitive matters like divorce.



