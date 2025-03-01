Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Vijay Deverakonda is New Host, Nagarjuna Exits!

Bigg Boss, one of India’s most popular reality shows, has captivated audiences across various languages. In Telugu, the show made its debut with Jr. NTR as the host and has since completed eight successful seasons. While Nani took over for Season 2, King Nagarjuna has been the face of Bigg Boss Telugu from Season 3 to Season 8. His unique hosting style, sharp analysis, and engaging weekend episodes have been a major highlight, keeping audiences hooked even if they missed the weekday episodes.

However, as Bigg Boss Telugu gears up for Season 9, a major shake-up is reportedly on the cards. If the latest buzz is to be believed, Nagarjuna might not return as the host, and a young Tollywood star is expected to step in.

Vijay Deverakonda to Host?

Over the years, Bigg Boss Telugu has witnessed a slight decline in its initial craze. The repetitive format and a lack of high-profile contestants in Season 8 led to lukewarm audience engagement. To reinvigorate the show, the makers are planning a major revamp, which includes a new host.

According to sources, Tollywood’s ‘Rowdy’ star Vijay Deverakonda has been approached to take on the hosting duties for Season 9. Reports suggest that he has been offered a hefty remuneration and is considering the offer as a fresh challenge. However, an official confirmation from the production team is still awaited.

New Contestant Selection Strategy

Alongside a potential new host, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is set to introduce a revamped contestant lineup. Unlike previous seasons, which included at least one commoner, Season 9 is expected to feature only well-known celebrities.

The selection process is already underway, with reports hinting at a star-studded house. A rising Tollywood actor, a renowned comedian, a celebrated singer, and a popular choreographer are among the speculated contestants. The makers are keen on avoiding past mistakes and delivering a more engaging season packed with entertainment and drama.

With a fresh host, a high-profile contestant lineup, and possible format changes, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 promises to bring a thrilling new experience for viewers.