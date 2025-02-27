Kubera to Release After Summer Holidays on June 20th

Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula, is building excitement with every update. The glimpse, which introduced the four main characters – Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh – has significantly increased anticipation for the film. Set to release on June 20th, the movie will be available in all South Indian languages and Hindi, with a fresh release strategy scheduled just after the summer.

The release date poster showcases a powerful scene where Nagarjuna and Dhanush share a moment of sorrow, gazing into each other's eyes. Jim Sarbh stands in the background, radiating strength and authority, adding to the film’s intrigue. A huge promotional campaign is planned soon to build even more excitement around the film’s release.

Produced by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, Kubera is expected to offer a captivating cinematic experience. The cinematography is handled by Niketh Bommi, while the music is composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad. With such a talented team and a promising story, Kubera is set to capture the attention of audiences across multiple languages.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release in June, with high expectations for this action-packed drama.