Gold and Silver Prices Today: Hyderabad Gold Rates Drop Slightly on February 27

Hyderabad, February 27, 2025 – Gold prices witnessed a slight decline in Hyderabad today. As per the latest rates, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 80,490, marking a minor drop of Rs. 20. Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs. 87,810, reflecting a decrease of Rs. 10.

Silver Prices Remain Steady

The silver rate remains strong at Rs. 1,06,000 per kilogram, with no significant changes reported.

Gold Market Trends and Recent Fluctuations

Gold rates in the international market have shown volatility in recent weeks. Despite the ongoing wedding season, gold prices have experienced fluctuations, often hovering around Rs. 80,000 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 70,000 per 10 grams for 22-carat gold.

Live Price Tracking Advised

It is important for gold buyers to stay updated with live market trends, as prices are subject to frequent changes throughout the day. The rates mentioned above are based on the closing prices from the previous trading session, and today's prices may open with either an increase or a further decrease.