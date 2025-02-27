February 27, Telangana Schools Holiday today

In a special student announcement, the government has announced a holiday today, February 27, as a result of the elections to be held. The voting for the Graduate, Teacher MLC elections in some districts of the state will be conducted tomorrow, February 28. Elections will be conducted in Medak, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Warangal, and Khammam areas.

Keeping in view the voting, the government has announced a holiday for private colleges and schools in 24 newly created districts, which will be celebrated on February 27, today, and also on March 3, when the votes will be counted. The announcement was made officially by way of orders of Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari.

The Assistant Minister of the Union Home Ministry, Bandaru Sanjay Kumar, had previously asked the government to announce a holiday for private colleges and schools in Telangana on February 27. He recalled that the Election Commission had already given special casual leave to graduates to cast their votes, making sure that all had the chance to vote.

He also mentioned that certain private colleges and schools were giving voting rights graduates a half-day leave to go and vote. He asked educational institutions to give a full-day leave to all voting rights staff members, as directed by election officials.

Also, Bandaru Sanjay Kumar requested the government to grant one additional leave day to government officials on election day, as per the holiday calendar of the calendar year, without any limitation.

This announcement is good news for students and employees, as it will give them the day off to vote or engage in activities related to elections.