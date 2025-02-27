Pooja Hegde Joins Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kangaraj's Coolie for a Special Song

The much-anticipated action thriller 'Coolie', directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Superstar Rajinikanth, is set to feature a special dance number by actress Pooja Hegde. On Thursday morning, Sun Pictures, the production house backing the film, confirmed the news through its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. The post read, “Yes, you guessed it right! @hegdepooja from the sets of #Coolie.”

According to sources close to the production, 'Coolie' is in its final stages of shooting. Earlier this year, in January, Rajinikanth traveled to Thailand for a significant shooting schedule, which lasted from January 13 to January 28. Prior to this, the actor had revealed that 70 percent of the film had already been completed.

'Coolie' boasts an ensemble cast featuring several top stars, including Telugu actor Nagarjuna, Kannada actor Upendra, and Malayalam star Soubin Shahir. Tamil veteran Sathyaraj, actress Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR also play pivotal roles. Adding to the excitement, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is expected to make a cameo appearance in the film.

The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with Girish Gangadharan handling cinematography. Philomin Raj is in charge of editing, and the project is produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures.

One of the key highlights of 'Coolie' is the reunion of Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj after nearly 38 years. The duo last appeared together in the 1986 Tamil hit 'Mr. Bharath', where Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth’s father. Interestingly, Sathyaraj had previously declined roles in Rajinikanth’s blockbuster films such as 'Sivaji' and 'Enthiran'.

'Coolie', which marks Rajinikanth’s 171st film, revolves around gold smuggling. While fans speculated that it might be part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), director Lokesh Kanagaraj has confirmed that 'Coolie' will be a standalone film, separate from his interconnected franchise.

With high expectations and an all-star cast, 'Coolie' is gearing up to be one of the biggest releases in Tamil cinema. Stay tuned for more updates!