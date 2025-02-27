K'taka BJP slams Cong govt over release of water to Telangana

Bengaluru, Feb 27 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has slammed the Congress-led government for the release of 1.24 TMC of water to Telangana from the reservoirs against the interests of the state.

Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka stated on Thursday that the Congress-led government in Karnataka is "surpassing even Mallappa Setty and Mir Sadiq in betrayal".

Mallappa Setty and Mir Sadiq betrayed Indian warriors of freedom struggle by colluding with the British.

Ashoka further said, "Last year, despite the severe drought, the Congress government secretly released Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Now, without considering the scorching summer, it is releasing 1.24 TMC of water from the Alamatti and Narayanpur reservoirs to Telangana."

"Mr. Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, even after officials have stated that releasing water now would harm the state and despite opposition from farmers' organizations, you are still releasing water to Telangana for your political gains. Have you made any secret deals with Telangana Congress leaders to lobby the Congress high command for the Chief Minister's seat? " slammed Ashoka.

He further charged, "Is your political self-interest more important than protecting the interests of the state's farmers and common people? On whose authority did you permit Karnataka’s water to be released to Telangana?"

"Self-respecting Kannadigas must teach this traitorous Congress government a lesson for denying water to Kannadigas while supplying it to other states," Ashoka stated.

Asked about allegations that water was released to Telangana from Narayanapura dam in an overnight operation, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, who is also the Water Resources Minister, said, “There is nothing to hide here. Riparian states have been helping each other in times of distress. They have helped us on many occasions, and we help them, too. One TMC of water has been released as the Irrigation Minister personally appealed for it.”

Shivakumar further stated that the Telangana state has reciprocated many times for the requirements of the state. They have given us water from the Krishna River. There is nothing wrong, and as neighbouring states, we need to reciprocate.

