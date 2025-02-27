Akshay Kumar reminisces about his younger days with ‘Elaan’ actress Madhoo

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took a trip down memory lane as he talked about working with actress Madhoo in films such as “Elaan” and “Zaalim”.

Akshay was joined by actress Madhoo for the second trailer launch for the upcoming film “Kanappa” exclusively held for the media, where he was seen talking about the actress.

He said: “I am so happy to meet Madhu ji today. I did a film with her. She played my lead role with me. A film called ‘Elaan’… ‘Zaalim’ bhi ki thi. So, I am very very happy. I am meeting her after 20 years or something.”

Akshay said that she hasn’t changed at all.

“I am seeing you. But you haven't changed at all. You look the same. And I told her also, aisa lagta hai bilkul change nahi hai. Aisa lagta hai, raat ko fridge mein jaake soh jati hai. (It seems she goes into the fridge at night to sleep.”

“Elaan” released in 1994 and directed by Guddu Dhanoa. It stars Akshay Kumar, Madhoo, Amrish Puri. Other cast includes Farida Jalal, Deven Verma, Mohnish Behl, Dalip Tahil, Mohan Joshi, Rami Reddy. The film revolves around ACP Ramakant's elder son getting killed, his attempts to seek justice the legal way meet little success. His younger son Vishal, on the other hand, decides to take the law into his own hands.

Meanwhile, “Zaalim”, a crime drama film directed by Sikander Bharti. It stars Akshay Kumar, Madhoo, Vishnuvardhan and Alok Nath.

Talking about “Kannappa”, the Telugu Historical drama film directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. It is based on the legend of Kannappa in Hinduism, a devotee of the god Shiva.

The film stars Vishnu Manchu in the titular role. Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and Madhoo play supporting roles, alongside Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal in guest roles.

