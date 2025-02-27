Pankaj Udhas’ posthumous track ‘Baithi Ho Kyun Gumsum’ debuts on his first death anniversary

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) On the first death anniversary of the legendary singer Pankaj Udhas, his final posthumous track, “Baithi Ho Kyun Gumsum,” has been released by Bhushan Kumar, honoring the iconic singer's enduring legacy.

The soulful melody serves as a poignant tribute to the late iconic ghazal maestro, keeping his musical legacy alive for fans and listeners around the world. T-Series, led by Bhushan, in collaboration with Neeraj Roy, Founder & MD of Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., honored Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas on his first death anniversary.

Speaking about the track, Pankaj Udhas’ daughters shared in a statement, “Legends don’t fade, and neither does their music. Our father’s voice has always had the power to touch hearts, and with Baithi Ho Kyun Gumsum, it does so once again. This is not just another release—it’s the first unreleased gem from his treasured trove, a song he was deeply passionate about bringing to life on a grand scale. Releasing it on his first death anniversary makes this moment even more special.”

“His bond with Gulshan Ji and T-Series was more than just music—it was a brotherhood built on trust, respect, and melody. Today, his dream comes full circle, uniting T-Series, the legacy of Padma Bhushan Pankaj Udhas, and Neeraj Roy of Hungama Digital—the key link in making this collaboration a reality,” they added.

Nayaab and Reva went on to mention, “As his daughters, we carry forward this legacy with immense pride, honoring the iconic musical journey our father and Gulshan Ji started. With Bhushan Ji’s vision, we have taken this treasured partnership to a global scale. While our father may not be here in person, his voice, spirit, and timeless music remain—growing stronger, resonating deeper, and touching souls for generations to come.”

The song, composed by the late Ananda Shankar, has been recreated by Deepak Pandit and Pankaj Udhas, with lyrics penned by Pankaj Udhas himself. The beautiful sargam vocals of Pratibha Singh Baghel are coupled with the voice of Pankaj Udhas. The music video has been directed by Arif Khan.

For the unversed, Pankaj Udhas passed away on February 26, 2024, at the age of 72. He died at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai following a prolonged illness.

