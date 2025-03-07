Rajinikanth’s Coolie: Telugu Distribution Rights Cross ₹40 Crore Mark

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming pan-India film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is generating massive buzz ahead of its release. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film features an ensemble cast, including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Aamir Khan, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Pooja Hegde.

As anticipation builds, the race for the Telugu distribution rights has intensified, with several major players in the industry vying for the deal. Leading the competition are Asian Cinemas’ Sunil and Sithara Entertainments’ Naga Vamsi. Reports indicate that a direct offer exceeding ₹40 crore has already been placed, setting a high benchmark for other bidders.

This fierce bidding war follows a similar scenario with Suriya’s Retro, where Sithara Entertainments secured the Telugu rights for approximately ₹9 crore. The company had previously acquired the rights for Leo and Devara and is now locked in another high-stakes battle for Coolie.

With expectations soaring for Coolie, industry experts predict that its Telugu distribution rights could fetch a record-breaking price. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated project!