Pawan Kalyan's Silence Questioned by Victim in Kiran Rayal Case

Kiran Rayal, Janasena’s Tirupati Party Incharge, has landed in soup recently over allegations of exploitation as the victim, Lakshmi made strong accusations over him. In an emotional press conference, Lakshmi opened up more about the Janasena leader’s true colors and also made a couple of shocking revelations.

According to Lakshmi, Kiran Rayal told her that he could criticize anyone, be it Chandrababu Naidu or YS Jagan, and he would always have one person’s complete backing, and that is none other than AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan.

One more claim from Lakshmi will send shockwaves to the fans of Pawan Kalyan. Kiran Rayal told her that he could even blackmail Pawan Kalyan and come out pretty much unscathed.

In the same media meeting, Lakshmi sent an open question to Pawan Kalyan, who is currently on a devotional tour with his son, if he is silently supporting Kiran Rayal by not uttering a single word against him.

After Lakshmi made her allegations against Kiran Rayal public, Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena momentarily suspended him from getting involved in party activities and that suspension has not yet been revoked. That was the only moment where Pawan Kalyan or Janasena publicly addressed this controversy and since then, decided to maintain silence.

Pawan Kalyan’s silence on this issue adds more support to Lakshmi’s case. It remains to be seen if the Janasenani opens up about his party member once he resumes work from his south Indian temple tour.

