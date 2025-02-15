Pranav Sachdeva on his next 'Pyaar Ka Professor': My character has multiple shades

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Actor Pranav Sachdeva will next be a part of Amazon MX Player series, "Pyaar Ka Professor". He revealed that his character on the show enjoys multiple shades, and is not a villain, but more of an anti-hero.

Talking about his role in the series, he said, "Uunchai was a big film, but I had a small part in it and I had a great time during the shoot. After that, I auditioned for a couple of projects that didn’t work out. The roles I was being offered weren’t the kind I wanted to do. Every part is important, but I was looking for a bigger role, one that gives me more screen time and more room to perform. I love acting, and the longer the role, the better for me. It might sound arrogant, but that’s how I feel. Then 'Pyaar Ka Professor' happened, and it was exactly the kind of dynamic role I was looking for. My character has multiple shades—he’s not a villain, but more of an anti-hero. It was exciting to play Vaibhav and headline a show, which was always my aim.”

Shedding more light on his character, Pranav Sachdeva shared, "The character in 'Pyaar Ka Professor' really intrigued me. He has so many layers, like all of us do in real life. He wears different masks but isn’t necessarily a bad guy. He’s complex, and that makes him interesting to portray. My character runs a seduction coaching center called Womanipulation, where he teaches men how to woo/flirt with a woman. He’s very particular about his appearance because, as he states in the show, a girl judges a guy within the first three seconds of seeing him. That first impression matters, and his belief is that dressing well plays a huge role in attraction. He even talks about why wearing a jacket is essential—you’ll have to watch the show to find out why! I don’t necessarily agree with my character’s ideology, but it was fascinating to step into his mindset. He teaches men to be sharp, suave, and well-groomed, something that many guys don’t focus on as much as women do.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.