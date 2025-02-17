KCR’s birthday: KTR’s Emotional Promise

BRS party leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao is celebrating his birthday today. Having lost power, KCR has reduced the amount of public appearances from before but whenever he gets on a stage, he is pointing out the flaws in the current Revanth Reddy-led government.

On a celebratory day that’s special to his party cadres and to his family, the separatist leader received an emotional note from his son K. Taraka Rama Rao. KTR, who is known to have a way with his words, penned down a stirring tribute to his father by remembering his fight in the Telangana separatist movement.

Hailing him as the “Hero of Telangana”, KTR admits that he aspires to achieve a fraction of what his legendary father achieved in politics. While hailing his father, KTR also revealed what his true goal in life is: to eventually make his father proudly call him his “SON”.

KTR also revealed how his father is not just his hero but a real hero to the entire state of Telangana. Well, if there is a moment for KTR to bounce back and make his father proud, there cannot be a better day than today. With enough time for the next assembly elections, it all depends on KCR’s son to lead the way forward for the party cadres to shine and attempt to recover the party’s lost ground in the 2024 elections.

