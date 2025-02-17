Priyanka Chopra Resumes Shoot for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli’s SSMB29 After Brother’s Wedding

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra is back on the sets of SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated action film, SSMB29, following a brief hiatus to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding celebrations. After soaking in the grand festivities in Mumbai, Priyanka is now back in Hyderabad, where she is filming alongside Mahesh Babu.

To update her fans, Priyanka shared a picture from her arrival at the Hyderabad airport, signaling her return to the project. Her ability to juggle personal milestones with professional commitments speaks volumes about her dedication to her craft and the film industry.

Directed by the visionary SS Rajamouli, SSMB29 marks Priyanka’s first-ever collaboration with the acclaimed filmmaker. This film is expected to be a massive global action-adventure, with Mahesh Babu leading in what is anticipated to be a career-defining role. The excitement surrounding the film has been further heightened by reports that Priyanka is reportedly commanding an impressive Rs 30 crore for her role, making her the highest-paid actress in a Rajamouli film. This surpasses the fees earned by Alia Bhatt, who was reportedly paid Rs 9 crore for RRR, and Anushka Shetty, who earned Rs 5 crore for Baahubali.

To ensure secrecy around the film’s plot, Rajamouli has implemented strict non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) for the cast and crew. Additionally, a no-phone policy is enforced on set, keeping key details under wraps. While filming continues in Hyderabad, some key sequences are set to be shot in the dense forests of Kenya, further boosting the film’s international appeal.

The full-scale production of SSMB29 is slated to begin in April 2025, with filming expected to stretch until late 2026. Fans are eagerly speculating that the film could make its grand debut in theaters either in 2027 or 2029, promising a cinematic experience like no other. With anticipation reaching a fever pitch, audiences are counting down the days for more updates on this groundbreaking project.

