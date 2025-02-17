Nita Ambani's Clever Answer to Modi vs Mukesh Ambani Question Wows Harvard Summit

Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani is currently on a tour in the US, attending several prominent events. Recently, she participated in the Harvard Indian Conference 2025 Summit, where she faced a tricky question during a rapid-fire interview. The organizers asked her to choose who is greater between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and her husband, Mukesh Ambani, hoping to put her in a difficult spot. But Nita Ambani gave a clever and diplomatic response that won everyone’s admiration.

When asked to pick between Modi and Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani replied, "India is doing very well with Prime Minister Narendra Modi." Then, she added, "And my husband Mukesh Ambani is doing well at home." Her witty answer left the audience in laughter, and they applauded her for handling the question so gracefully.

During the Harvard conference, Nita Ambani also delivered a keynote speech, where she shared her insights on various topics such as Indian trade, culture, and policies. She discussed the importance of Indian arts and culture in the modern world and their role in shaping global perspectives.

In addition to her participation at the conference, Nita Ambani received special recognition during her US visit. The Massachusetts state government honored her with the prestigious Governor’s Citation for her remarkable contributions to charitable and social services through the Reliance Foundation. The honor was presented to her by Massachusetts Governor Maura Healy during a ceremony held in Boston.

Nita Ambani’s visit to the US has been filled with accolades and moments of appreciation for her contributions to both business and philanthropy.