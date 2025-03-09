Holi Holiday, Leaves Cancelled in Chattisgarh Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Visit

Government Employees’ Leaves Cancelled Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit to Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur, March 9, 2025:

In a major directive just before Holi, the district administration has canceled the leaves of government employees, delivering an unexpected setback. This decision particularly affects police officers and personnel stationed in the district.

Preparations in Full Swing for PM Modi’s Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Chhattisgarh on March 30 to participate in multiple events in Bilaspur. With preparations intensifying, District Collector Avnish Kumar Sharan and Superintendent of Police Rajneesh Singh held a high-level meeting with administrative and police officials to review security arrangements and event logistics. During the meeting, officials were assigned specific responsibilities to ensure seamless execution.

Strict Orders from the District Administration

In light of the Prime Minister’s visit, the district administration has taken a significant decision to revoke the leaves of all officers and employees to ensure flawless arrangements. The Collector has issued clear instructions that no official will be on leave until PM Modi’s visit is completed.

Mass Gathering and Key Inaugurations Planned

PM Modi will address a massive public gathering in Mohbhatta, Bilha, where he is expected to lay the foundation stones and inaugurate several key projects. He will also interact directly with beneficiaries of various government schemes.

High-Level Meeting Held by CM Vishnudev Sai

Ahead of the visit, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai convened a high-level cabinet meeting to discuss preparations. The meeting, held in the CM’s assembly chamber, was attended by Deputy CM Arun Sao, Vijay Sharma, Finance Minister OP Choudhary, Kedar Kashyap, the Bilaspur Commissioner, IG, and SP.

With over one lakh people expected to attend the public gathering, security and logistical preparations are being handled with the utmost priority.