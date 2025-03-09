IIFA 2025: Madhuri Dixit opens up about her OTT series ‘Mrs. Deshpande’

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who was last seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, has spoken up on her upcoming movie ‘Mrs. Deshpande’ at the ongoing edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in Jaipur.

The actress walked the Green carpet along with her husband Shriram Madhav Nene, and briefly interacted with the media. While Madhuri was seen wearing a floor sweeping black gown with puffed sleeves, her husband was seen in a black suit.

She spoke with the media at the venue about her upcoming streaming series ‘Mrs. Deshpande’. She said, “There’s no conscious effort as such but the role came my way, and I thought it’s something that I would love to do because it explores a different part of me, and I’m looking forward to it”.

‘Mrs. Deshpande’ is a psychological thriller series that stars Madhuri Dixit as a serial killer. The show is a remake of a French series and is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. It will see Madhuri essaying the role of a serial killer.

She also spoke about the IIFA Digital Awards felicitating the content creators and the content on OTT.

She said, “It’s wonderful to be here at the IIFA. The medium of OTT has given freedom to the creators to create what they want and to tell a story they want to tell in their own way. This has given rise to so much talent. We have been exposed to stories from all over the world even people from abroad get to see our films, series content and content because of OTT”.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon’s Netflix film ‘Do Patti’, in which she played double roles won her the IIFA digital Award for Performance in a Leading Role, Female (Film).

