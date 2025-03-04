Why is Andhra Pradesh Silent While South India Resists Hindi Imposition?

The debate over the imposition of Hindi under the New Education Policy (NEP) has once again ignited strong resistance in South India. Tamil Nadu, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, has been vocal in its opposition, urging the rest of the country, especially non-Hindi-speaking states, to reject the policy. Following Tamil Nadu’s lead, Karnataka and Kerala have also stood firm, reinforcing their commitment to preserving regional languages. Telangana has gone a step further, making Telugu a compulsory language in all state and central schools. However, in this united front against Hindi imposition, Andhra Pradesh remains a glaring exception.

A State at Crossroads: Will AP Stand for Telugu?

The Chandrababu Naidu-led alliance government in Andhra Pradesh has yet to take a definitive stand against Hindi imposition, raising questions about its commitment to regional linguistic identity. Unlike its southern counterparts, the AP government appears to align with every policy introduced by the central government, refraining from any resistance to the three-language formula.

The Hypocrisy of TDP-Jana Sena Leadership

This silence becomes even more intriguing when considering past events. When former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed bilingual education—introducing both Telugu and English in schools—TDP, Jana Sena, and even prominent figures like former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana strongly opposed the move. Their argument then was that schools must prioritize Telugu as the medium of instruction. Yet, these very voices remain conspicuously absent in the current debate over NEP, which poses a far greater threat to regional languages.

Language is Culture: AP Cannot Afford to Stay Silent

Political alliances are formed to serve common interests, but that does not mean blindly agreeing with every policy. Being in an alliance with the BJP does not mean supporting all their decisions, especially when they weaken the spirit of federalism. A true alliance should allow space for discussion, disagreement, and protection of regional interests.

Good relations with the central government are important for a state's development, but they should not come at the cost of losing cultural identity. It is worrying when regional leaders remain silent even when policies harm local traditions. Protecting the state's culture and values is a responsibility, not a choice. Cooperation should not mean surrender—there must be a balance.

Linguistic Preservation: A Cause Beyond Politics

Language is the foundation of culture, and the imposition of Hindi threatens the linguistic and cultural diversity of South India. This is an issue that transcends politics and party lines. Every South Indian state, every leader, and every citizen must recognize the long-term consequences of Hindi imposition. Andhra Pradesh’s leadership must reconsider its stance and join the collective resistance to safeguard its linguistic heritage. In this battle for linguistic preservation, neutrality is not an option; silence is complicity.