Vallabhaneni Vamsi Arrest: YS Jagan Rips Apart Chandrababu Naidu's Government

Yesterday on the 13th of February, YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi was arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police in Hyderabad on charges of abduction and threatening witnesses in the attack on the Gannavaram TDP Office back in 2023.

Mundunuri Satyvardhan, a computer operator at the Gannavaram TDP office and a live witness to the 2023 attack, turned hostile before the SC/ST Special Court Magistrate and revealed that he has a connection to the case. After submitting an affidavit in person, Satyvardhan declared that he had no connection to the incident.

Later, the same person reached out to police stating that Vallabhaneni Vamsi kidnapped and threatened him to file a false affidavit before the court stating that he had no connection to the case. Based on this, the Patamata police of the NTR Police Commission registered several cases against Vamsi.

Speaking on Vallabhaneni’s arrest, Andhra Pradesh former CM YS Jagan expresses displeasure over the ruling coalition government over their injustice towards the YSRCP leader. Jagan reveals how the TDP is misusing the power in its hands and is trying to cover up its image after the complainant exposed the coalition government’s true colors.

YS Jagan later questioned the ethics of the TDP cadre for threatening the Dalit complainant and torturing his family until he gave in. The ex-CM of Andhra Pradesh ruled that there is no democracy under the TDP rule and also declared that the current government will pay the price for its atrocities in a strong reaction to the incident.

In conclusion, Jagan criticized the coalition government for ridiculing the justice system for their petty personal rifts and condemned his party leader’s arrest.

