WPL 2025: How Nandini Kashyap’s mentality to win trophies got her into Delhi Capitals

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) December 15, 2024, is a day that will forever be etched in young Nandini Kashyap’s memory. It was a joy where double the joy found Nandini’s way - Delhi Capitals signing her at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction for INR 10 lakh, and then being a part of the India squad for the first time via T20Is against the West Indies in Navi Mumbai.

At their team hotel, Nandini received a call from two friends in the team to watch the proceedings of the mini-auction happening in Bengaluru on television. But Nandini showed little interest, as she prioritised sleeping before going to DY Patil Stadium with the Indian team.

“So, they suddenly turned on the TV at that time, and my name came up. So, there was a little hold in between - 10 seconds or whatever. But finally, DC made a bid. So, I was very happy that I would go to DC, because they played the final in the last two years, and it’s a very good team.”

“I knew there would be very good coordination, owing to so many good players there. So, I was very happy,” recalls Nandini in an exclusive conversation with IANS ahead of DC playing their first WPL 2025 game against the Mumbai Indians in Vadodara on Saturday.

In this season’s Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, Nandini was at her prolific best, amassing 579 runs at an average of 57.90 and a strike rate of 131.89. In the Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy, Nandini was the leading run-getter with 332 runs in five games, averaging 83 with a strike rate of 137.19 to help Team E lift the title in Ranchi.

Nandini’s excellent performances caused her to attend Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore trials while the DC and UP Warriorz trials were cancelled. After her WPL deal was finalised, Nandini then realised a childhood dream seen with wide eyes by countless Indian kids: singing the national anthem as a member of the Indian team in Navi Mumbai.

She may not have played any game in that series, but singing the national anthem while wearing the India jersey sent shivers down her spine.

“It was a dream since childhood, and also from the time when I started playing the game. When finally that thing happened, I was very happy. I was singing the national anthem with the whole team and there were goosebumps. It was a very different feel.”

“Watching Smriti, Harry (Harmanpreet Kaur), Jemi (Jemimah Rodrigues), and everyone play, I was mainly looking at what their intent is, and how they have been in the Indian squad for so long, something which makes them legends,” she added.

Having joined the Delhi Capitals during their pre-season camp in Pune, Nandini admits to initial nerves as a WPL newcomer. However, the kindness and support from established players like Jemimah, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, and her captain, Meg Lanning (who she affectionately calls “Meg di”), made her feel instantly comfortable.

Learning how Meg and Jemimah, her two major cricket inspirations, operate is on Nandini’s WPL learning agenda.

“I want to see the captaincy of Meg di, as well as her mindset and thought process about a particular game. By seeing that, I will realise why the Australian team is in that position (of being the best team in international cricket) and how are they mentally strong. Because she is the captain, I will learn a lot from her.”

“Then, from Jemi, I want to learn how she can handle everything, and also because I love her so much. Like, she is such a good player, and it’s not just that, she is such a good human being. I will learn a lot from her. Actually, I am already learning a lot from her this season.”

“So, there will be a lot of learnings for sure, game-wise. Plus, it will be fun to see everyone’s life routine - what they do on normal days and what they do on match day. So, yes, it will be very interesting for me,” she added.

Considering she only started playing five years ago, Nandini’s rise in cricket has been remarkably fast. Growing up in Dehradun, Uttarakhand’s capital, Nandini loved cricket a lot but used to play badminton, as her mother urged her to play an individual game instead of a team sport.

However, her father, a huge cricket enthusiast, insisted she try the sport, leading to her swift enrolment at the Khalsa Cricket Academy. “My father forced me to go into it and straight away, I went into the cricket academy. My mother also didn’t have any problems. But she was like, if you like it, then go, it’s all up to you.”

Nandini is now coached by Ravi Negi at the Nimbus Cricket Academy whenever she’s home. “It has been great, and actually, whatever I am, it’s because of him. He has worked hard on me for the past one to two years. This is all because of him, and I am very happy that I am under his coaching because he is a very experienced and good coach.”

Following a short period with India’s U19 team in 2022, Nandini’s cricketing fortunes changed dramatically in September 2024. She became the top run-scorer in the Uttarakhand Premier League women’s competition, securing the title for her team, the Mussoorie Thunders.

With 123 runs from three matches at an average of 61.5 and a strike rate of 133.7, Nandini was the competition’s star, winning both the Emerging Player and Player of the Tournament awards.

Outside of skill-based training during the off-season, Nandini dedicated considerable time to cultivating a strong, focused mindset for her on-field performance. Nandini also started setting goals for the domestic season, something which she hadn’t done before. Her ambitions included winning a trophy from each tournament she entered.

“I also wanted to have a trophy for Uttarakhand team. Actually, this was my goal. But, step by step, I got everything. So, yes, the ultimate goal was to win trophies in whichever tournament I go to, and I will feel really good. I always thought of contributing to the team as an opening batter, as if I stayed there, I knew I would score runs and perform.”

The same attitude carried over to her stint with Mussoorie Thunders, a team composed mainly of U15 and U19 players, with only herself and Mansi Joshi being exceptions. “Mansi was mature, while I was normal. But, I was like, whatever happens, we will win this trophy. So, it was set in my mind that this trophy must come to me, and I will bring it. But whenever I used to bat, I used to think ‘I have to make this team win’.”

“My role was simple – like in the team meetings, it was clear I just had to stand there at the crease as if that happened, there would be strike rotation. This was the team plan, and everything was executed, and we kept on winning. When I was announced as the winner of that award, I didn’t even see who was on the top or who was the highest run-getter. But, when I got it, I was very happy,” she said.

Besides Nandini, three more Uttarakhand players—her close friend and fellow batter Raghvi Bist, all-rounder Prema Rawat, and left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht—will represent RCB in WPL 2025. Nandini, 21, credits the increased visibility of Uttarakhand players' performances for her, Raghvi, and Prema all securing their first-ever WPL contracts.

“In Uttarakhand, skill-wise, everyone is very good. But the lack of a platform was always there. Now that a platform is there, they all are exploring it. They are doing good, and have the experience to play big league games. Everyone in the Uttarakhand team is a big-match player. The need for confidence is always there. It’s not like that was lacking before, they always do it. But, this year, the performances have got a bigger visibility.”

In addition to Negi, Nandini acknowledges the significant role Uttarakhand’s head coach, Anagha Deshpande, played in improving both her own and the team’s performance.

“The hand behind Uttarakhand’s success is totally hers. She has been with us from the beginning. She knows everything about every player – including strategy, and planning wise.”

“She has changed our mindset, which is very important. Because of her, everyone’s mindset has changed and now, everyone wants to win. We don’t see who our opponent in a match is. We just go, play our cricket and express ourselves,” she added.

Nandini’s consistency wasn’t confined to T20 cricket alone. She amassed 550 runs in the Senior Women’s One Day trophy, achieving an average of 55 and a strike rate of 81.48. In the Senior Women’s One Day Challenger Trophy, Nandini amassed 202 runs in four games at an average of 50.5 and a strike rate of 84.16 for Team E.

With Meg and Shafali Verma opening for DC, Nandini’s key challenge will be rising to the occasion in the WPL and settling into a middle-order batting role. Furthermore, she faces competition from Taniya Bhatia and Scotland’s Sarah Bryce for the keeper’s slot in DC’s playing eleven.

But don’t be surprised if Nandini, the diminutive but highly effective wicketkeeper-opener, who easily handles both spin and pace as well as finds gaps, rises to the challenge. With her strong trophy-winning attitude, Nandini could very well help DC secure their maiden WPL title, making for another unforgettable day in her life.

“Winning a trophy for sure is something which brings me great joy in cricket, as this is always my ultimate goal. Whenever I perform for my team, if I win a trophy, my day will be good. I wish we win a trophy for DC finally,” she signed off.

