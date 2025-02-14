Rekhachithram OTT Release: Set to Stream on Sony LIV from March 14

Rekhachithram, the big Sankranti release from Malayalam cinema, became the first hit of the year, earning over Rs 50 crore. Directed by Jofin T Chacko, known for The Priest, the mystery crime thriller stars Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan in leading roles. The film, based on a story by Ramu Sunil, combines reel life with real-life events, and received a positive response from both critics and audiences.

The film opened to a great theatrical run, making it one of the top releases. Initially, there was an expectation that the film would land on OTT after 30 days of its theatrical release. However, the movie took a little longer to make its OTT debut. Now, it's been confirmed that Rekhachithram will stream on Sony LIV from March 14.

The movie also features an ensemble cast, including Manoj K Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish, Saikumar, Harishree Ashokan, and others. The film's cinematography is by Appu Prabhakar, with Mujeeb Majeed composing the music.

The plot of Rekhachithram revolves around the reopening of a cold case following a confession by a man who later commits suicide. Asif Ali plays Vivek Gopinath, the station house officer investigating the case. The confession, made on a social media live session by Rajendran (played by Siddique), reveals a crime committed 40 years ago. Vivek's investigation uncovers shocking details, including the discovery of a human skull and the mystery behind a young girl named Rekha (Anaswara Rajan) who disappeared during the making of the movie Kathodu Kathoram, starring Mammootty.