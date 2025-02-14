Heavily congested schedule makes injuries ‘an accident waiting to happen’: Arteta

London, Feb 14 (IANS) Arsenal were struck with disaster during their training camp in Dubai with their lone available striker Kai Havertz having torn his hamstring. The German forward has been ruled out of the season, further reducing the options left available for Arsenal’s frontline.

Head coach Mikel Arteta believes the heavily congested schedule have made injuries ‘inevitable’ as the side prepares for the run-in till the March international break.

"With the loads and minutes, it's inevitable, It's an accident waiting to happen. This season it's the accumulation of that, the stress. Is it luck? Certainly the schedule is demanding, and for explosive players it becomes an issue,” said Arteta in a press conference.

Arsenal managed to secure direct progress to the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League and were knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round by Manchester United with both results managing to carve a week out of their extensive schedule for their trip to Dubai.

Although Havertz injury will definitely hurt the side, Arteta claimed his side ‘love’ the challenge that awaits them in the coming weeks.

"We were having a great camp in Dubai, recharging , training, connecting with nature and different environment. Then the injury happened in an unexpected way, it's a big blow because of injuries we have.

"Fortunately we have been through a lot this season, it's the challenge I have. We love it. Let's see what the team is made of. Any team in this league loses four players in the frontline like that and I know what the answer will be," he added.

The Gunners will be hosting Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday and have only Ethan Nwaneri, Raheem Sterling and Leo Trossard available to start for the league game. However there is a thin silver lining for the side as fullback Ben White is available for the first time since last making an appearance on November 10 against Chelsea. Arteta also confirmed Bukayo Saka is inching closer to return but is not there yet.

"It's too early, he's (Saka) in the early stage of rehab. When he's closer, doing more workload, we will see how he is. Ben White is in training more regularly now. We have to manage his load, but he is available," concluded Arteta.

