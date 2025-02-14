Rekhachithram OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan’s Suspense Thriller

"Rekhachithram," the highly anticipated Malayalam film of 2025, has become a massive hit, earning a spot in the Rs 50 crore club. Directed by Jofin T. Chacko, known for his previous hit The Priest, the film stars Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan in pivotal roles. This gripping mystery crime thriller blends elements of reel and real life, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

The story, penned by Ramu Sunil with screenplay by John Manthrickal, opens with a chilling cold case investigation. The case, which was dormant for decades, is reignited when Rajendran (Siddique), a man with a mysterious past, confesses to a crime on a live social media session. Following his confession, Rajendran tragically takes his own life, and Vivek Gopinath (Asif Ali), the station house officer, is tasked with reopening the investigation. As the story unravels, Vivek discovers a human skull and delves deeper into a complex web of deception. The case connects to the disappearance of Rekha (Anaswara Rajan), a young girl involved in the 1980s Malayalam film Kathodu Kathoram, starring Mammootty. Her disappearance, marked by a case of fraud, holds the key to the mysteries at the heart of Rekhachithram.

The film has been met with overwhelmingly positive reviews from both critics and audiences, making its theatrical run a resounding success. Following its big-screen triumph, fans eagerly awaited the film’s digital release. Initially expected to arrive on streaming platforms after 30 days, Rekhachithram will now be available for streaming on Sony LIV starting March 14, 2025.

Alongside Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan, Rekhachithram features an ensemble cast including Manoj K Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish, Saikumar, Harishree Ashokan, Indrans, Nishanth Sagar, and many others. The film’s cinematography is handled by Appu Prabhakar, and the evocative music is composed by Mujeeb Majeed.

With its compelling plot and stellar performances, Rekhachithram is set to be a must-watch on Sony LIV when it premieres on March 14.