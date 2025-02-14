Archana Iyer As Devi In Aadi Saikumar’s Shambhala

Actress Archana Iyer, widely recognized for her role in the critically acclaimed Krishnamma, is playing the female lead in the highly anticipated supernatural horror thriller Shambhala: A Mystical World. The film is generating significant buzz as the makers reveal character posters one by one. After unveiling the looks of Aadi Saikumar and Swasika, Archana Iyer's first look was unleashed.

In the poster, Archana is seen draped in a traditional red saree, her expression filled with sorrow. Tears roll down her face, and she stands amidst a vast farmland, with a temple, birds, and a scarecrow visible in the background. The temple in the scene introduces a sense of spirituality, while the scarecrow and birds add a creepy and unsettling element.

Archana's tense expression and the somber mood of the surroundings suggest that her character named Devi is caught up in an intense, supernatural event, hinting at the film’s chilling plot. However, she looks majestic here. This poster has left everyone eager to know more about the role Archana plays in this movie.

Promising Hero Aadi Saikumar plays the role of a geo-scientist in the movie directed by Ugandhar Muni and produced by Rajasekhar Annabhimoju and Mahidhar Reddy under the Shining Pictures banner.

The movie being mounted on a lavish scale with top production and technical standards is going to offer a great experience with its unique story, gripping narrative, fine performances, and first-class VFX.

The shoot of the movie is presently progressing in RFC, Hyderabad.