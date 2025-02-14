Jammu sewer workers get protective kits from Centre

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission to leave no one behind and build a more equitable and empowered society, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar on Friday distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and Ayushman health cards to sewer workers in Jammu.

The kits were given to Sewer and Septic Tank Workers (SSWs) (Safai Mitras) under the flagship scheme of National Action for Mechanized Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE), a statement said.

The government has formulated the NAMASTE scheme to provide dignity to Safai Karamcharis and empower them socially and economically, it said.

The scheme is to ensure the safety and dignity of sanitation workers in urban India and enhance their occupational safety through capacity building and improved access to PPE Kits, safety devices and machines, he said.

The PPE kits consist of various protective garments and accessories designed to shield individuals from potential health hazards or infections.

The kits include items such as masks, gloves, goggles, face shields, gowns, and shoe covers. These are crucial for ensuring the safety of frontline workers, especially those who are exposed to hazardous environments or infectious diseases, such as sewer and septic tank workers.

The Ayushman health card is a form of identification issued under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), a government-sponsored health insurance scheme in India, the statement said.

It provides beneficiaries with access to cashless and paperless healthcare services at empanelled hospitals. The card contains essential information about the beneficiary, including their unique identification number and details of covered healthcare services.

During the visit, the Minister also visited the Outreach and Drop In Centre (ODIC), run by the NGO, 'JK Society for the Promotion of Youth and Masses' at Jammu, under the Scheme of National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR).

The event witnessed the reaffirmation of the government's commitment to 'Vanchiton Ko Variyata', ensuring that those who have been historically underserved or overlooked are given the attention and support they deserve.

This dedication to prioritising the marginalised reflects the government's broader vision of 'Viksit Bharat', where every individual has the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from India's development journey.

