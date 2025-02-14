Cong accuses US of aiming for maximum profit from India, following Trump’s F-35 Jet deal announcement

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) As US President Donald Trump announced plans to sell F-35 stealth fighter jets to India, Congress MP Tariq Anwar on Friday criticised the move, stating that the US’ primary goal is to secure as many profitable deals as possible with India, without any true regard for honouring or respecting the country.

Speaking to IANS, Anwar said, "The core aim of the United States and India’s relationship is clear: To strike as many deals as possible to maximise profits. As for showing respect or honour to India, we’ve witnessed firsthand how the US government has treated Indian citizens in recent days."

Anwar further reacted on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments about India’s stance on illegal immigrants, particularly in the context of those residing in the US. PM Modi had stated that India would bring back citizens living illegally in the United States, and added that anyone who enters a country illegally has no right to remain there.

"Look, perhaps the Prime Minister is unaware of the importance of human rights," Anwar remarked.

"Human rights are a vital part of our global responsibility, yet they seem to be overlooked when it comes to certain policies," he said.

The Congress leader also weighed in on US President Donald Trump's confirmation of the decision to approve the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key figure in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to India. This development came shortly after President Trump’s bilateral talks with PM Modi.

“If such individuals are extradited to India, it will undoubtedly benefit our courts and the judicial process,” Anwar stated, emphasising that justice must prevail.

Anwar further criticised Trump’s comment about PM Modi being "a much tougher and better negotiator" than him.

He questioned the Prime Minister's negotiation skills, adding, “A negotiator cannot be so skilled if they fail to protect their own citizens or uphold their dignity. A true negotiator should be able to safeguard their people’s interests.”

PM Modi had recently concluded his high-level visit to the United States, where he engaged in comprehensive bilateral talks with President Trump on key issues, including trade, Defence, technology, energy, and security, as well as people-to-people ties.

PM Modi, who had arrived in the US after his trip to France, departed for India shortly after his discussions with President Trump. The bilateral talks were the first since Trump’s second term in office began last month, marking a new chapter in US-India relations.

