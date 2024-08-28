August 28 News Highlights: Top 10 News Today

Allu Arjun sports intense look in striking red new poster of Pushpa 2: The Rule'

The makers of Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ on Wednesday unveiled the new poster of the film, featuring the lead actor in an intense look

KTR slams Congress for alleging BRS-BJP collusion after bail to Kavitha

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Wednesday slammed the Congress party for alleging collusion between BRS and the BJP after BRS MLC K. Kavitha was granted bail in Delhi excise policy case

Apple to launch iPhone 16 lineup on Sep 9: 4 new models, Action Button and more

Tech giant Apple is set to launch the new line-up of iPhones September 9. The special event titled ‘It’s Glowtime’ will also see the unveiling of other gadgets and software services. The users can also witness a new AirPods 4 and Watch Series 10 at the event.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Set to Break Prabhas' Bollywood Records!

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, the sequel to the sensational hit Pushpa, is one of the most anticipated movies. It will be released on December 6. The movie is already creating a buzz even before its release and it has the potential to break all records.

Khushbu Strong Comments on Hema Commission report!

South Indian actor and politician Khushbu Sundar reacted to the Hema Committee report on the Malayalam Film Industry. She said that this report is needed to end the mistreatment women face in the film industry.

New Telangana DSC Soon? Find out here!

It is anticipated that Telangana will release another DSC (District Selection Committee) notice shortly. The authorities have already begun identifying the number of vacancies. A preliminary key was provided for DSC, which was recently held to fill 11,062 positions.

How Tamannaah fell in love with Vijay Varma?

Tamannaah Bhatia is a well known face and successful actress in both Bollywood and Tollywood. She was recently seen making a cameo appearance in a runaway hit film ‘Stree 2’. More than films, the popular actress is news for her relationship with Darlings (2022) actor Vijay Varma.

Nagarjuna Slams Police System, Blames Chief Minister

Andhra Pradesh state former minister and YSR Congress Party leader Merugu Nagarjuna expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of the police system in the state. He said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's governance is responsible for the loss of respect and morale among police officials.

HYDRA Next Target: Malla Reddy and Son-in-law Marri Rajasekhar Reddy

Continuing the crackdown on unauthorised constructions, authorities in Greater Hyderabad on Wednesday issued notices to colleges owned by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy.

IPL 2025: Zaheer Khan appointed as mentor of Lucknow Super Giants

Former India left-arm fast-bowler Zaheer Khan has been appointed as mentor of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), in a formal event held at the RPSG Group Headquarters in Kolkata on Wednesday.

