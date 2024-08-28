Apple iPhone 16: Apple to launch 4 new flagship iPhone 16 models on Sep 9

Apple's It's Glowtime event on Sep 9: Tech giant Apple is set to launch the new line-up of iPhones September 9. The special event titled ‘It’s Glowtime’ will also see the unveiling of other gadgets and software services. The users can also witness a new AirPods 4 and Watch Series 10 at the event.

On this occasion, Apple will announce the launch of flagship phones like iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 lineup is being seen as an answer to Google’s new Pixel 9 series and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold devices.

How different is the iPhone 16 lineup?

Flagship iPhone 16 phone is set to steal the ‘It’s Glowtime’ show hosted by the CEO Tim Cook on September 9. The iPhone maker is expected to take a huge leap with the Apple Intelligence (AI) for Apple device ecosystem.

Among the big changes coming to the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus is expected to be a switch to a vertically-aligned camera system on the back. Meanwhile, iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max devices may get bigger screens, along with a new bronze colour.

The screen sizes of iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will be 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches respectively. These devices will be powered by the A18 processor. This will be the first time base model iPhones will use processors built on more powerful and efficient 3-nanometer fabrication. Both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will use the Qualcomm X75 modem. Meanwhile, the Qualcomm X70 modem will be used in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.

It is reported that the iPhone 16 will include 8GB of RAM -- an increase from the present 6GB of RAM in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will get support for Wi-Fi 6E, which is presently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

This time, all the four models are likely to have the Action Button, which was exclusive to the Pro line with the iPhone 15. The new iPhones may also have a new button dedicated to capturing photos and videos.

