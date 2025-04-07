Apple iOS 18.4 Out Now: Enhanced Photos, Audio Summaries, and AI Magic!

Apple has rolled out the iOS 18.4 update for iPhones, introducing key enhancements to the Photos app and expanding Apple Intelligence features to more regions, including India.

What’s New in the Photos App

The Photos app gets a significant update with new filter options and customization features:

Users can now filter photos by Shared with You (images shared by others) and Not in an Album. Sorting Option: A new “Sort by Date Modification” feature allows users to organize albums and folders by the most recently edited ones, alongside existing Name and Custom Order sorting.

A new Edit button lets users reorder Utility and Media Type collections. Apple Intelligence Comes to India

With iOS 18.4, Indian users with compatible iPhones can now access Apple Intelligence features, including:

The update is now available for download on all compatible iPhones.