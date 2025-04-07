April 7 - 13 OTT releases: Chhaava, Chhorii 2, and more!

The online streaming world is buzzing with new launches, and this week is no different. From sci-fi to horror, myth to history, there's something for all binge-watchers. Here's a summary of the most eagerly awaited OTT releases from April 7-13, 2025.

Baalveer Season 5: Epic Fantasy

Baalveer Season 5 premieres on Sony LIV on April 7 with a promise of an epic battle between good and evil. Dev Joshi plays Baalveer, Aditi Sanwal plays Kashvi, and Adaa Khan plays Aageel. The season delves into the war between fate and fantasy.

Black Mirror Season 7: Sci-Fi Thrills

Black Mirror Season 7 arrives on Netflix on April 8, exploring the dark underbelly of technology and its effects on human identity. Featuring six thought-provoking episodes, the season returns to some of the show's most legendary worlds, such as the USS Callister and Bandersnatch.

Chhaava: Historical Saga

Chhaava, an adaptation of Shivaji Sawant's novel, releases on Netflix on April 11. This historical epic revolves around Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who fought valiantly against the Mughals and Aurangzeb.

Chhorii 2: Horror Sequel

Chhorii 2 comes to Prime Video on April 10, picking up where the bloodcurdling adventures of Sakshi and her daughter Ishani left off. While confronting ancient evil and supernatural elements, Sakshi needs to save her daughter from the jaws of darkness.

Doctor Who Season 2: Adventures in Time and Space

Doctor Who Season 2 comes to JioHotstar on April 12, with Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) and the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) taking off on a rollercoaster ride in time and space.

Hacks Season 4: Comedy-Drama

Hacks Season 4 debuts on JioHotstar on April 11, tracking Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava's (Hannah Einbinder) journey as they take their late-night show live and make history.

Kingston: Supernatural Thriller

Kingston, a supernatural thriller, arrives on ZEE5 on April 13. Kingston and his friends are followed in this film as they navigate the ghostly seas to shatter a curse that has haunted their community.

Pravinkoodu Shappu: Mystery Thriller

Pravinkoodu Shappu, a thriller suspense, is to premiere on Sony LIV on April 11. The film is about how a murder case is investigated and solved with the help of 11 suspects who have a vast network of hidden secrets.

The Legend of Hanuman Season 6: Mythical Adventures

The Legend of Hanuman Season 6 airs on JioHotstar on April 11, where Hanuman goes out on a challenging mission to save Laxman and bring the legendary Sanjeevani Booti.

With these thrilling releases, this week is going to be one to remember for OTT fans. So, pop some popcorn, settle in, and immerse yourself in these compelling tales.

