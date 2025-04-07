Infighting in Assam Congress as MLA resigns from district panel

Guwahati, April 7 (IANS) Assam Congress MLA Abdur Rahim Ahmed has voiced his dissatisfaction with the party's functioning and has stepped down from the party's district-level Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

Ahmed, who represents the Barpeta Assembly constituency, wrote a letter to Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah, stating that the decisions made during meetings of party leaders at both the state and district levels have not been implemented.

He pointed out ongoing disputes regarding the appointment of block committee presidents. According to him, during a PAC meeting, it was decided that new block presidents would be appointed only after proper consultation with the MLA of the respective constituency. However, Ahmed claims that this process was not followed, prompting his resignation.

In his letter, Ahmed stated: “I would like to inform you that I am resigning from the District PAC Committee. As per the decision made during the District PAC meeting held on 04/01/2025, the appointment of disputed block presidents was to be done in consultation with the Hon’ble MP of Dhubri HPC, the MLA, and the former MP of Barpeta HPC. However, the appointments were not made in accordance with that resolution.”

He further alleged that even the decisions taken at the state-level meetings were ignored.

“In the State PAC Committee meeting held on 30/03/2025, it was decided that disputed block presidents would be appointed in consultation with local MPs and MLAs. Furthermore, the AICC General Secretary and Assam PCC in-charge had directed the PCC President to ensure these appointments were made after discussions with local leaders. However, no effective outcome has been achieved so far,” the legislator added.

Concluding the letter, Ahmed wrote, “Therefore, I am resigning from the District PAC Committee and request you to kindly accept my resignation. I would be grateful for your understanding.”

